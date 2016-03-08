Watch: Inter defender spits towards the fourth official during Cagliari clash

At the end of the game, with just a minute to go, Lautaro Martinez received his second yellow for dissent and was thus sent off. The Argentine striker continued to argue and his teammates weren't happy either. By the bench, Andrea Ranocchia was seen spitting in the direction of the fourth official.

Ecco lo sputo di ranocchia verso il quarto uomo pic.twitter.com/ez8p9qOyNu — depi (@saradepii) January 26, 2020

Inter's poor spell continues. After drawing against Atalanta and Lecce, the Nerazzurri added yet another one to their tally this afternoon, as Cagliari scored the 1-1 equaliser late on in the second half. Of course, this means Juventus have a big opportunity tonight.