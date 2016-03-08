Watch: Inter fans attack Wanda Nara after she 'interrupts' social media silence

Yesterday was a chaotic day for Inter, Mauro Icardi and his wife and agent Wanda Nara who had to deal with the now former captain being taken away captaincy of the Nerazzurri club. There were no declarations from Icardi's side as well as Wanda's, up until today, when the Argentinian model 'interrupted' the social media silence, posting a picture of her children ready to go to school. Under this post on Twitter, she was attacked by many Inter fans as she is labelled as the one responsible for yesterday's chaos and stripping of Icardi's captain's armband.Click on the gallery to see some of the responses of Inter fans to the Tweet.