Watch: Inter fans put banner in front of Icardi's house on the day of his birthday

Today is the birthday of Inter star Mauro Icardi. The Argentinean arrived at La Pinetina this morning but did not train together with the rest of the team. Officially he is still injured but the reality is that the Nerazzurri still need to solve their issues with their former captain.



Icardi is not likely to be called up for the next Europa League clash against Rapid Wien but some Inter fans decided to support the Argentinean by putting a banner in front of his house this morning.







"Happy birthday captain", the banner reads. A nice birthday present in a tough moment for the talented Argentinean striker.



