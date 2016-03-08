Watch: Inter fans threaten Icardi: 'Milano is a very small place...'

01 September at 20:20
There is a lot of tension between Inter Milan and Mauro Icardi as the nerazzurri would like to sell him before tomorrow's deadline but the Argentine has been refusing to leave (he is even ready to sue Inter). Inter Milan fans have now 'threatened' Icardi as they wrote a message and exposed it right next to his house. They wrote: 'Icardi, it's too much now, Milano is a small place...'. Antonio Conte has said it from the start, Icardi isn't part of his project as the nerazzurri will hope to sell him by tomorrow even if this option seems complicated. View a picture on the matter bellow...
 

