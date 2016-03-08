Watch: Inter present new away kit for the upcoming season

| MAGLIA



Ecco il nuovo Away Kit! pic.twitter.com/zGTUYSES06 — Inter (@Inter) June 25, 2019

Preparations are being made on the transfer market to reinforce Antonio Conte's team as much as possible so that the Nerazzurri perhaps cause trouble to Juventus in the race for the Serie A title. In the meantime, however, Inter Milan have officially presented the new away jersey for the next campaign, with the stars of the team Lautaro Martinez and Milan Skriniar posing with the atypical kits on official photos. Here are the pictures from Inter's official Twitter account: