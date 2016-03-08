Watch: Inter present new home jersey for the 2019/20 season

22 May at 09:15
Inter Milan are still fighting for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League and will have to defeat Empoli at the San Siro in the final Serie A round to be sure of their place in the top European competition. In the meantime, however, preparations for the new home jersey for next season have been finalized by Nike and this morning, the Nerazzurri presented their new kit on their Twitter account, confirming the earlier leaks and a new, unorthodox design.

