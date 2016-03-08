Watch: Inter's 2020/21 zig-zag home kit design leaked

LEAKED: Nike Inter 20-21 Home Kit Design - Zig-Zag Design: https://t.co/qx9NyONM0y — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) December 8, 2019

While the current season is still ongoing and Inter Milan are doing very well in the campaign, as the Nerazzurri team led by Antonio Conte currently sit on top of the Serie A table, preparations are already ongoing even for the upcoming season, mainly in the marketing aspect and also in terms of kit designs.Earlier today, Footy Headlines leaked the design of the new Inter home kit for the 2020/21 season, revealing the "zig-zag" design of the black stripes. A resemblance with the jerseys from the 2020/21 season can be seen.