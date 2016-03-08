Watch: Inter's home jersey for 2019/20 leaked

17 March at 13:15
While Inter are preparing to face AC Milan tonight in the Derby della Madonnina, preparations have already started for next season and among these preparations, there is also the design of the new Nike jerseys for the Nerazzurri. A reliable source of leaked kits Footy Headlines published a picture of what is supposed to be Inter's home jersey for next season, with some design changes expected compared to this season. The main novelty is the diagonal stripes in the middle of the jersey.

