Watch: Inter's Lukaku shows off his muscles...

17 August at 20:15
Inter Milan had been following Romelu Lukaku all summer as they finally acquired him from Manchester United as he was very high on Antonio Conte's wish-list. Lukaku posted a picture of himself on Instagram as he showed off his muscles. He wrote the following message on Instagram: 'Loading...'. Lukaku seems ready to play a major role at Inter Milan as you can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. The nerazzurri are reportedly looking to add another striker as they would like to let go of Mauro Icardi in the coming days....
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loading...

Un post condiviso da Romelu Lukaku (@romelulukaku) in data:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.