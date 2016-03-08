In fact, as claimed by Sportmediaset, an issue with Vrsaljko's left knee was the reason behind the substitution. The defender himself also asked for it to happen, not wanting to take any risks. Minutes later, Saul opened the scoring for Spain.

In the 20th minute of the clash between Spain and Croatia, Inter's new signing Sime Vraljko was forced to a substitution, replaced by Napoli's Marko Rog.