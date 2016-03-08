Watch: Inter send their best wishes to Roma for Kalinic and Cristante
21 October at 20:25Roma's Nikola Kalinic and Bryan Cristante will both miss a lot of time as they got injured in yesterday's Sampdoria-Roma game. Inter Milan decided to send them their best wishes on Twitter as they wrote the following message: 'Good luck to both Cristante and Kalinic. We are waiting for both of you to be back on the pitch...'. More to come as you can view Inter's official message bellow right here. You can also click here for more news
In bocca al lupo a @Cristante e @nikolakalinic per un pronto recupero dai rispettivi infortuni, vi aspettiamo presto in campo— Inter (@Inter) 21 ottobre 2019
