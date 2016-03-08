Watch: Inter to wear special shirt in derby to support China amid Coronavirus
08 February at 13:00Tomorrow evening, the long-awaited derby clash between Inter and AC Milan will take place at the San Siro. For both sides, not just for the prestige, it will be a very important game with regards to the league standings.
As was announced on Inter's social media channels earlier today, they will wear a special shirt for the game, in support of China. A patch on the arm will say 'Forza China', sending strength to the country amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
| FORZA— Inter (@Inter) February 8, 2020
In occasione del #DerbyMilano l'Inter indosserà una patch con un messaggio per Wuhan e tutta la popolazione cinese https://t.co/uae8zpgYVL pic.twitter.com/LaA1QJH27B
