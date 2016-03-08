Watch: Inter train at Appiano Gentile ahead of Barcelona clash.

05 November at 17:00
Inter will face Barcelona tomorrow in a decisive Champions League matchup that could answer many questions in view of qualification to the next round of the competition.

The Nerazzurri gathered today at the club's training centre for a final pre-match training session, in which Luciano Spalletti will have to decide the ideal eleven to field tomorrow against the Blaugrana at the San Siro.

Both teams will look to add their third win in the group and thus make a big step forward towards the first place and qualification to the last 16.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.