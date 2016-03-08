Watch: Inter train at Appiano Gentile ahead of Barcelona clash.

Inter will face Barcelona tomorrow in a decisive Champions League matchup that could answer many questions in view of qualification to the next round of the competition.The Nerazzurri gathered today at the club's training centre for a final pre-match training session, in which Luciano Spalletti will have to decide the ideal eleven to field tomorrow against the Blaugrana at the San Siro.Both teams will look to add their third win in the group and thus make a big step forward towards the first place and qualification to the last 16.