Watch: Inter unveil their new headquarters

17 June at 10:45
​Inter changes home. Nothing to do with San Siro, though, as the future of the stadium remains unknown. However, the Nerazzurri have found their new headquarters, leaving Corso Vittorio Emanuele.

On social media this morning, Inter announced their new headquarters in the area of Porta Nuova, located in the most modern part of the city. Take a look at the video down below to see for yourself.

