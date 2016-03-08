Watch: Inzaghi celebrates like crazy after Lucas Leiva's winning penalty against Inter

Lazio defeated Inter yesterday in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals in a dramatic penalty shootout. Ciro Immobile scored the opener at the San Siro in extra time, with Mauro Icardi equalizing from the penalty spot in stoppage time of extra time. Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off to the stands for complaining and thus had to watch the penalty lottery from afar. However, despite this, the 42-year-old celebrated like crazy after Lucas Leiva sent his team to the semi-finals against AC Milan with the winning penalty.
 

