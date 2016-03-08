Yesterday’s 2-1 win saved the Albiceleste their blushes, as they scraped past Nigeria to ensure a place in the Round of 16.

The South American side had to wait for a late Marcos Rojo goal in order to beat the Super Eagles, but doubts are lingering within and without the camp.

​Journalists have in particular reported rumours of a player rebellion following the embarrassing 3-0 loss to Croatia on Matchday 2, one which left the inmates in charge of the asylum.

The below video won’t dispel those myths, lip-readers claiming that the embattled Argentina Coach asking Messi whether he should throw Sergio Aguero on late in the game, with the score still 1-1 on 80 minutes.