Watch: Italy commemorate Chiellini on 100th cap
17 November at 23:00Despite the Azzurri being held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal today and, therefore, not progressing to the next stage of the UEFA Nations League, it was an evening to remember for Juventus and Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini. The experienced Italian celebrated his 100th appearance with the Italian national team and put in some fantastic tackles to prevent Italy from taking a loss.
To celebrate Chiellini’s 100th game, Italy posted a video to Twitter with some of his best moments in Azzurri colours.
#Chiello100— Italy (@azzurri) November 17, 2018
Congratulations to Italy captain @chiellini, who's appearing in the #Azzurri shirt for the th time tonight!#NewLevels @pumafootball #Chiellini #100Chiellini #Chiellini100 #ItaPor #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/xLz33hLMv1
