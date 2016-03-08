Watch: Italy commemorate Chiellini on 100th cap

17 November at 23:00
Despite the Azzurri being held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal today and, therefore, not progressing to the next stage of the UEFA Nations League, it was an evening to remember for Juventus and Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini. The experienced Italian celebrated his 100th appearance with the Italian national team and put in some fantastic tackles to prevent Italy from taking a loss.
 
To celebrate Chiellini’s 100th game, Italy posted a video to Twitter with some of his best moments in Azzurri colours.
 
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.