Jan Vertonghen breaks his nose after horrific collision
30 April at 22:10Tottenham Hotspur star Jan Vertonghen suffered a nose injury after a horrific clash of heads in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Ajax.
Ajax scored first in the game though Donny van de Beek, whose goal was given after a VAR review. But minutes after the goal, Jan Vertonghen was involved in a horrific clash of heads when Tottenham played a ball into the box.
It has been confirmed now that it is likely to be a broken nose injury and not a concussion. And Vertonghen was taken off because he had lost too much blood after he was injured.
The Belgian was replaced by Mousa Sissoko, who made an impact after coming on.
