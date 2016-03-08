Watch: Jorginho's 'calm under pressure' skill against Eintracht Frankfurt

11 May at 12:15
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho came up with a wonderful piece of skill in the Blues' win over Eintracht Frankfurt that saw them progress to the final of the UEFA Europa League.

The game into penalties, as it finished 1-1 in normal time after goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Luka Jovic for Frankfurt. Maurizio Sarri's men won the penalty shoot-out with Kepa saving two spot-kicks.

But Jorginho's deft piece of skill should get the attention it deserves. In a crowded penalty area with Frankfurt attacking, Jorginho performed a 360 turn that left many rattled.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.