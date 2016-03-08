Watch: Jorginho's 'calm under pressure' skill against Eintracht Frankfurt
11 May at 12:15Chelsea midfielder Jorginho came up with a wonderful piece of skill in the Blues' win over Eintracht Frankfurt that saw them progress to the final of the UEFA Europa League.
The game into penalties, as it finished 1-1 in normal time after goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Luka Jovic for Frankfurt. Maurizio Sarri's men won the penalty shoot-out with Kepa saving two spot-kicks.
But Jorginho's deft piece of skill should get the attention it deserves. In a crowded penalty area with Frankfurt attacking, Jorginho performed a 360 turn that left many rattled.
Panic inside your own penalty area?
Not Jorginho
