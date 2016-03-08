Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was seen talking and signing autographs for disabled fans at Old Trafford during Man United Under 23s' game against Stoke City Under 23s on Friday evening.Mourinho has been under immense pressure at Manchester United following the club's successive defeats to Brighton and Tottenham in the Premier League. Questions have been raised about his position at the club.In a video that went on viral on Youtube though, Mourinho is seen chatting with disabled Man United fans and is seen signing autographs for them in what is certainly a noble gesture.The specially abled fans register a sense of surprise after Mourinho goes and it really does bring out a very humble and lovely side of Jose- a one that the English media have hardly covered. Mourinho really did make the fans' day there.