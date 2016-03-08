Watch: Juve celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juve from Real Madrid last summer as the Portuguese legend had a solid first season in Turin. Ronaldo scored in Juve's first pre-season game of the 2019-2020 season against Tottenham (in a 2-3 loss). Juve 'celebrated' Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter today as they wrote: 'Iconic Worldwide'. You can view the picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. This will be Maurizio Sarri's first season with the bianconeri as he joined the club from Chelsea to replace Max Allegri.