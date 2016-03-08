Watch: Juve, de Ligt snubs Serie A - 'Where do I see myself?'

Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax captain, spoke to ESPN during the Netherlands retreat, once again addressing the issue relating to his future.



"Where do I see myself? Obviously, the Premier League is a great championship, as is La Liga. However, there are other competitions too, not only these two. I still don't know where my future will be, so let's wait and see how it goes," he concluded.



Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Juventus are all very interested in the defender: winner of Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup this season. Take a look at the video below.

De Ligt: "¿Dónde me veo? La Premier es una gran competición, España también"



"Todavía no sé nada sobre mi futuro. Después de estos dos partidos (Nations League) veremos qué pasa"



(vía @ESPNFC) — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) 26 maj 2019