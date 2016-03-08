Watch: Juve, de Ligt snubs Serie A - 'Where do I see myself?'

26 May at 19:00
Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax captain, spoke to ESPN during the Netherlands retreat, once again addressing the issue relating to his future.

"Where do I see myself? Obviously, the Premier League is a great championship, as is La Liga. However, there are other competitions too, not only these two. I still don't know where my future will be, so let's wait and see how it goes," he concluded.

Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Juventus are all very interested in the defender: winner of Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup this season. Take a look at the video below. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.