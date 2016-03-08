Watch: Juve denied penalty after foul on Dybala
02 October at 20:10Juventus are currently battling against Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League, with the Bianconeri leading 2-0 thanks to a brace from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. Dybala has had a few chances to secure his hat-trick, hitting the post just before what looked like a clear foul on Dybala in the penalty box.
VAR is being introduced to the Champions League from the quarter-finals onwards this season, yet Juve would likely have had a penalty if it was already included in the competition. You can watch the foul for yourself in the Tweet below; is VAR a must for the Champions League?
GIVE US VAR @UEFA #JuveYB pic.twitter.com/0qCqzBq4iR— VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) October 2, 2018
