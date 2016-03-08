Watch: Juve has a message for Ramsey
18 August at 20:40Juve played their last pre-season friendly as this allowed Maurizio Sarri to use ex-Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey for the first time. Ramsey has been recuperating from an injury (that occurred while he was still at Arsenal) as this was a good sign for him and for Juve. The bianconeri sent a message on social media to Aaron Ramsey to 'celebrate' his first appearance with the club. They wrote: 'Whoever was excited for Aaron Ramsey's debut, lift your hand. We were excited!'. You can view Juve's message bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
Alzi la mano chi, come noi, era super entusiasta dell'esordio di @aaronramsey#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/cUCsIDCY2Y— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 18, 2019
