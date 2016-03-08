Watch: Juve has a message for Ramsey

18 August at 20:40
Juve played their last pre-season friendly as this allowed Maurizio Sarri to use ex-Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey for the first time. Ramsey has been recuperating from an injury (that occurred while he was still at Arsenal) as this was a good sign for him and for Juve. The bianconeri sent a message on social media to Aaron Ramsey to 'celebrate' his first appearance with the club. They wrote: 'Whoever was excited for Aaron Ramsey's debut, lift your hand. We were excited!'. You can view Juve's message bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 

