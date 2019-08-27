Watch: Juve's Chiellini posts his winning team photo

Juve beat Parma this past week-end as they are now getting ready to face Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli (who beat Fiorentina in match day 1). It still remains to be seen if Maurizio Sarri will be on the Juve sidelines for this game but in the mean time, Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini posted a picture of the 'winning team' after today's training session (and mini training game) at the Continassa as Pjanic, Dybala, Higuain, Emre Can, De Sciglio, Rabiot, Matuidi, Szczesny and Danilo were present. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.