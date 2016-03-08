Watch: Juve's Ramsey enjoyed his day off

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri decided to give his bianconeri players a day off as Aaron Ramsey took advantage of this 'holiday' to relax in the pool. Tomorrow, the Welsh star will be training with the rest of the Juve group for the first time since joining the club earlier on this summer. In the mean time, Ramsey wanted to recuperate his energy in the best possible way as he posted pictures on the matter on Instagram. You can view so bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.