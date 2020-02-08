Watch: Juve's team walk ahead of Verona clash - Ronaldo's group photo

08 February at 14:55
Yesterday, Juventus arrived in Verona ahead of tonight's clash against Hellas at the Stadio Bentegodi. The players were granted some time to relax for a walk in the city before starting the final preparations. This was also an opportunity to gather the entire group.
 
On his official Instagram page, Cristiano Ronaldo published a photo of the team from one of the parks in the city. After the big win against Fiorentina, they will be hoping to at least keep their three-point lead over Inter.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Passeio matinal #finoallafine #forzajuve

Ett inlägg delat av Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

