Watch: Juve's team walk ahead of Verona clash - Ronaldo's group photo

Visa det här inlägget på Instagram Passeio matinal #finoallafine #forzajuve Ett inlägg delat av Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) 8 Feb 2020 kl. 2:40 PST On his official Instagram page, Cristiano Ronaldo published a photo of the team from one of the parks in the city. After the big win against Fiorentina, they will be hoping to at least keep their three-point lead over Inter.

Yesterday, Juventus arrived in Verona ahead of tonight's clash against Hellas at the Stadio Bentegodi. The players were granted some time to relax for a walk in the city before starting the final preparations. This was also an opportunity to gather the entire group.