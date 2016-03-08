Douglas Costa luckily only gets a yellow for the headbutt, then spits on his opponent to get the red #JuveSassuolo #juve pic.twitter.com/sG8TJwsDe7 — Jonah Takalua (@Destaquito2) September 16, 2018

Following the celebrations of Cristiano Ronlado's first brace for the Old Lady against Sassuolo, teammate Douglas Costa showed some shameful attitude towards Sassuolo's Federico Di Francesco. The Brazilian hit the Italian with an elbow followed by a head butt and in the end spat in his mouth.It is highly expected that Costa will get a long ban but we will have to wait and see the final decision taken against the wide man for his disrespectful attitude in today's game.