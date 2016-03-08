Watch: Juve target Joao Felix scores another stunner and celebrates with his brother

16 April at 09:45
In the last couple of weeks, Joao Felix from Benfica has been proving to the world of football that he is one of the brightest talents in the world and that it is no coincidence that top European clubs are interested in his services, including Juventus. After scoring a hattrick against Frankfurt in the Europa League, the 19-year-old found the back of the net again in Benfica's 4-2 win over Setubal. After scoring a great goal, the youngster proceeded to celebrate it with his brother, a ball boy at the ​Estádio da Luz.
 

