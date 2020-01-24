Watch: Juve the 'best sellers' in Europe; no one has earned more in the last 20 years

No club has grossed more than Juventus in the past 20 years. As reported by the specialized website, the Bianconeri have grossed 1.31 billion from sales since the 1999/20 season up until today.This data comes in sharp contrast with the club's current difficulty to sell some of their redundant players such as Mattia Perin, who had to leave on loan to Genoa or Marko Pjaca who will also join Cagliari on a loan deal with an option to buy, while Emre Can is still a mystery.Here is the top 5 of the 'best selling' clubs in Europe:Click on the gallery to see Juventus' biggest outgoing transfers