Watch: Juve will have their own personalized version of PES2020

09 August at 20:35
Juve have recently announced an exclusive collaboration with Konami for the 2020 version of the PES. Juve fans will be able to buy a special 'bianconeri' version of the PES2020 which will be available. What do you think of this Juve version of the console? You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. Maurizio Sarri's Juve are getting ready to begin a new season as they will be hoping to be able to defend their Serie A title. More to come on the matter...
 

