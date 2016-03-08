...
Watch: Juve woman football player 'attacks' Pogba as Real Madrid links grow

Paul Pogba Manchester United
15 June at 21:20
The BBC reported that Paul Pogba told Man United that he wanted to join Real Madrid. Here is what Juve woman football player Lianne Sanderson had to say on the matter as she tweeted out the following message: 

' I wonder what some Man United fans are going to tweet to me now that came after me when I doubted his commitment to us 2 years ago. He’s played under three different managers and played average under all of them. I’m not doubting he will do well for Real Madrid. He just didn't fit with us that’s pretty clear'. You can view her original tweet on the matter bellow in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com. 

