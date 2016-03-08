Watch: Juventus, Dybala spends vacation in London

The Bianconeri have already secured the league title, but will be looking to finish the season off in style with some good performances. On Wednesday, they will return to training once again, gearing up ahead of the clash with Roma on Sunday evening.

Take a look at our gallery to see some photos of Dybala in London.

Following the 1-1 draw against Torino on Friday evening, the Juventus players were handed four days of rest. Dybala, who wasn't called up to the game due to a minor issue, has decided to spend his vacation in London.