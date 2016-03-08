Watch: Juventus fans call for Higuain to stay amid medical tests

10 July at 12:50
It is the Juventus pre-season medical tests at the J-Medical centre today and, despite what would perhaps be expected, Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain was one of the most applauded players.

In fact, there were chants and songs of "Gonzalo rest con noi" as he left the building, which translates to "Gonzalo stay with us."

The Argentine took some time to enjoy the songs and even signed some autographs for his adoring fans.
 

