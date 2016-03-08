Watch: Juventus fans call for Higuain to stay amid medical tests
10 July at 12:50It is the Juventus pre-season medical tests at the J-Medical centre today and, despite what would perhaps be expected, Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain was one of the most applauded players.
In fact, there were chants and songs of "Gonzalo rest con noi" as he left the building, which translates to "Gonzalo stay with us."
The Argentine took some time to enjoy the songs and even signed some autographs for his adoring fans.
Juventus fans sing: 'Gonzalo resta con noi' as #Higuain leaves the J|Medical— Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) July 10, 2019
'Gonzalo stay with us'
pic.twitter.com/JRF9NMgT5E
