Watch: Juventus fans celebrate the Scudetto
13 May at 23:22Juventus clinched their seventh consecutive Scudetto, entering the history books with a new record. The Bianconeri fans are now celebrating this win in the streets of Turin, which Calciomercato.com exclusively have videos of.
Juventus's draw against Roma was enough to seal the deal, despite the fact that Napoli won 0-2 away to Sampdoria. Certainly, an interesting Scudetto race, for once, as Napoli really fought to the end.
Take a look at our gallery for the videos.
