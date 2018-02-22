Juventus's draw against Roma was enough to seal the deal, despite the fact that Napoli won 0-2 away to Sampdoria. Certainly, an interesting Scudetto race, for once, as Napoli really fought to the end.

Take a look at our gallery for the videos.

Juventus clinched their seventh consecutive Scudetto, entering the history books with a new record. The Bianconeri fans are now celebrating this win in the streets of Turin, which Calciomercato.com exclusively have videos of.