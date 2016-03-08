Watch: Juventus fans cheer as Ramsey practices his Italian

09 July at 10:00
After leaving Arsenal last month, Aaron Ramsey is ready to start his new adventure with Juventus. This morning, the midfielder arrived at J Medical to undergo the annual tests ahead of the pre-season, along with Douglas Costa, Pinsoglio and Szczesny.
 
Captured by CM's Lorenzo Bettoni, the fans were enthusiastic when the 28-year-old arrived. All of them asked for autographs, as well as photos, though Ramsey didn't have time to stop. Instead, he replied with 'dopo' (after), which resulted in the fans cheering his Italian.
 
Take a look at the video below.

