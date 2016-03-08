Reports suggest that Chelsea will have to secure Frank Lampard before letting Sarri go, and thus Juventus fans were really happy to hear that Derby County are negotiating with the former midfielder for a renewal.

In fact, loads of Juve fans decided to flood Derby County Live's twitter page, urging the manager to stay, posing as Derby fans. Should Lampard renew, and Sarri is forced to stay at Chelsea, then Juve could make a last push for Guardiola.

It's no secret that Man City's Pep Guardiola is considered as the dream for the Juventus bench, not just by the management, but also by the fans. Therefore, since Sarri is getting closer and closer to joining the Bianconeri, the fans are making a last push to get Guardiola.