Watch: Juventus fans joke with Demiral about smartphone photo

Although from a distance, Merih Demiral has supported his Juventus teammates Juventus. The Turkish defender, through Instagram stories, participated indirectly in the Juventus victory against Parma, publishing a photo of himself watching the game.However, he didn't do it on a TV, but rather a smartphone. Obviously, this unleashed the Bianconeri fans in the comment section. "I have an old TV you can get if you want", one wrote, while another added "Was the streaming legal?". Take a look a the photo below.