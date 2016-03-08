Watch: Juventus fans salute Ronaldo as he arrives for medical
16 July at 10:10Cristiano Ronaldo has now arrived at Juventus' headquarters ahead of his unveiling and his first press-conference as a Old Lady player.
#RONALDO IS HERE #JUVENTUS!#CR7JUVE #RonaldoDay #CristianoRonaldo— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) July 16, 2018
via @LoreBetto pic.twitter.com/loqVutvrXM
Juventus fans saluted the Portuguese star as he arrived and the excitment is palpable, with our reporter Lorenzo Bettoni currently at the club's headquarters to track Ronaldo's unveiling.
