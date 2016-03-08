Watch: Juventus fans troll Bonucci ahead of Ronaldo unveiling
16 July at 10:10Juventus fans have trolled former bianconeri star Leonardo Bonucci ahead of the unveiling and press conference of Cristiano Ronaldo.
#Juventus fans chant: 'Where is #Bonucci?' #RonaldoDay #CR7 #CristianoRonaldo— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) July 16, 2018
Juventus fans were waiting for Ronaldo outside the club's headquarters earlier today and they were chanting "Where is Bonucci".
Ronaldo will have first press conference and will be unveiled as a Juventus player today.
