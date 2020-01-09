Watch: Juventus have team dinner without Ronaldo

On and off the field. The Juventus team had dinner together yesterday with almost all the players present, reportedly on the occasion of Leonardo Bonucci's contract extension, with the central defender organizing the entire evening. However, there were some notable absentees, as seen in the photographs on social media posted by some of the players. One of these was Cristiano Ronaldo but also the veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon. Here is the team photo from the dinner: