Watch: Juventus hint at Pogba transfer?

18 July at 10:30
Juventus have completed the purchase of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax this morning, adding the PSG and Barcelona target to their already-impressive roster of players. However, could another huge signing be on the horizon this summer?

Juve are linked with former player and current Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and, upon Mino Raiola's arrival at de Ligt's medical yesterday, the Juve fans erupted into chants of 'Bring us Pogba!'

This morning, on their social media account, Juventus have added fuel to the fire, posting a video of a Paul Pogba goal in pre-season in 2015, tagging the French midfielder too.
 

