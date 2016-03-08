Watch: Juventus players undergo medical tests at the J-Medical centre

10 July at 11:10
Juventus players are today undertaking medical tests at the J-Medical centre in Turin ahead of the new season. The tests are determined to test player fitness and general health, as they begin their pre-season campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Blaise Matuidi will both be absent from the tests, after the duo were granted extended leave by Juventus due to international commitments.
 

