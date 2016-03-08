Watch: Juventus players undergo medical tests at the J-Medical centre
10 July at 11:10Juventus players are today undertaking medical tests at the J-Medical centre in Turin ahead of the new season. The tests are determined to test player fitness and general health, as they begin their pre-season campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Blaise Matuidi will both be absent from the tests, after the duo were granted extended leave by Juventus due to international commitments.
Juventus players undergo medical tests as the 2019/20 campaign begins.— Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) July 10, 2019
