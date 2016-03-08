Watch: Juventus' sporting director arrives in Milan
30 July at 19:05Juventus's sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has arrived in Milan after a brief visit to Turin.
Juventus are in advanced negotiations with Milan for Bonucci, Caldara and Higuain, thus it is possible that Paratici's arrival has something to do with the deal. However, it should be noted that the director has spent most of his time during the transfer market in Milan.
Paratici arrivato a Milano. Tutto live su @tvdellosport #SPORTITALIAMERCATO pic.twitter.com/vH9um4fXkR— Michele Criscitiello (@MCriscitiello) 30 juli 2018
