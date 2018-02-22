The Bianconeri did all they had to do by drawing in Rome, sealing the Serie A title. Napoli, who were the only contenders for first place, beat Sampdoria 2-0 at the Marassi. However, due to Juve's draw, they are now four points behind with only one game to go.

The celebration t-shirts have now been revealed, where the text "MY7H" can be found on the chest, referring to the English word myth.

@TSM_Myth Juventus Special Shirt For 7 League Titles In A Row. pic.twitter.com/OL95qCvR1c — shachaf (@shafzhr) 11 maj 2018

