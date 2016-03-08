Watch: Juventus star celebrates World Cup win on table
08 July at 15:15Juventus fans have begun to make the "Do not sell Mario Mandzukic" message clear while the Ronaldo transfer appears imminent. The fans do not want to separate from him, even under the pressure of Manchester United, who are ready for a 30 million euro offer.
Meanwhile, Mandzukic celebrated Croatia's World Cup semifinal win in style:
QUESTO VIDEO—
CON MANDZUKIC
E VIDA
SUL TAVOLO CHE CANTANO
È ARTE PURA. pic.twitter.com/VBjotOR6e5
Go to comments