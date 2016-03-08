Watch: Juventus train ahead of UCL clash against Ajax: Ronaldo in, Chiellini and Can out

Ahead of travelling to Amsterdam for the Champions League matchup against Ajax, Juventus started training at 12:15 CET at Continassa. Massimiliano Allegri will very likely have to deal with two important players for the first leg against the Dutch side.The good news, however, is that Cristiano Ronaldo is back and is training with the rest of the squad but, as mentioned, there are two losses ahead of the European showdown.Emre Can suffered an ankle injury during the game against AC Milan, while the Bianconeri captain sustained a calf injury during yesterday's training session. The presence of both in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals is thus at high risk.