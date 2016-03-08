Watch: Juventus wish Buffon a happy birthday on social media

28 January at 10:20
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates his 41st birthday today and it will be his first celebrations after a long time in a different shirt than that of Juventus. However, his former team has not forgotten him and everything he has done for the Bianconeri, despite his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain. On their official Twitter account, the Bianconeri posted a photo of Buffon with a caption wishing him a happy birthday: "Legend. World class. Infinite. Happy birthday from all of us."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.