Watch: Juventus wish Buffon a happy birthday on social media

Gianluigi Buffon celebrates his 41st birthday today and it will be his first celebrations after a long time in a different shirt than that of Juventus. However, his former team has not forgotten him and everything he has done for the Bianconeri, despite his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain. On their official Twitter account, the Bianconeri posted a photo of Buffon with a caption wishing him a happy birthday: "Legend. World class. Infinite. Happy birthday from all of us."