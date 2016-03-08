Watch: Juventus wish Cristiano Ronaldo a happy birthday
05 February at 13:40Today is Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday. Juventus' Portuguese star turns 34-years-old today; still at the peak of his game after completing a €110m move from Real Madrid to Turin in the summer, which will see him earn over €30m a year in Bianconeri.
Juventus took to their official Twitter page to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday, posting a celebratory video, which you can watch below:
34 years old today. Simply, @Cristiano #CR7JUVE #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/UXo2rgmS26— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 5, 2019
