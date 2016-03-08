Moise Kean is getting all the buzz right now.

The Juventus prodigy netted a brace yesterday as Italy’s Under-20s made their UEFA Elite League debut in the best possible way, downing Poland 3-0.

Kean is currently in limbo with current team Juventus, starved of starting opportunities at the Allianz Stadium.

The 20-year-old only netted four goals with Verona in Serie A last season, but more than made up for it by putting up a strong performance at the Under-19 European Championships, scoring four times in the competition.



This included a brace against Portugal in the final, helping the Azzurri draw level from 2-0 down.

Check out the highlights here: